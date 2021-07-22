Kind-hearted mum organises a storybook hunt for children in Upper Caldecote, Biggleswade, Sandy, and Shefford

Children can find storybooks hiding in their community this summer, ready to be taken home to inspire young imaginations!

Kindhearted mum Liane Rowlett, 38, along with her daughter Hazel three, and son Brandon, 16, will be leaving books to find in and around in Upper Caldecote, Biggleswade Sandy, and Shefford from Monday, July 26.

The idea is that children can take the books home to read, and once finished, hide them again for someone else to find. Families can also get involved by hiding stories that they wish to donate, too.

Liane and Hazel will be hiding books!

Liane said: "I love books and I work with children. They really help their communication and help them to build faith.

"Often you can go to a book if something has happened and it's a safe place. You can imagine rather than being in the real world."

Liane, an Usborne Organiser and owner of Liane’s Book Corner, promotes and sells books for the publisher, finding the perfect titles for families to enjoy.

However, she wished to make it easier for children to access books during the summer - whether it be to inspire children to read more or because some families can't afford them - and has funded 50 books for her story hunt.

Satchells estate agents has also donated another 50 books and Liane would like to say a huge thank you and invite other local businesses to get involved.

Liane said: "I've been raising money to get books into as many children’s hands as possible and last year I managed to send over 20 Christmas shoe boxes, and have over 40 Christmas presents to give to children in homes or refuges.

"I also donated books to the local children’s centre and a local children’s charity, and I’ve also given book packs to the children’s centre and food banks."

Liane is inviting families join in the hunt for the books (if you really like one you can keep it) and hopes that children will turn the pages and go on some super adventures this summer - both in the community and in their imaginations!