King's Birthday Honours: The Bedfordshire people honoured in this year's list

Seven people who live or work all over the county have been named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Jagtar Singh OBE, of Bedford. Lately chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust – for services to the NHS

He has made significant contributions across various sectors, demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion. In addition to his roles in the fire service and NHS, Professor Singh has served as a trustee for several charities, including the Healing Foundation and Bedford Race Equality.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Peter Cohen, of Shefford. Lately headteacher of Oak Bank School, Leighton Buzzard – for services to education

As the headteacher, he has led Oak Bank to achieve outstanding status in Ofsted inspections in both 2015 and 2019. His commitment to providing high-quality education for pupils with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs has been instrumental in transforming the school into a beacon of excellence. Mr Cohen has served as the executive headteacher of The Academy of Central Bedfordshire.

Pooja Kanda, of Leighton Buzzard. Anti-knife crime campaigner, Justice for Ronan – for services to the prevention of knife crime

Through her tireless efforts with the Justice for Ronan campaign, Miss Kanda has raised awareness, advocated for policy changes, and provided

support to affected families. Her commitment to creating safer communities and reducing knife-related violence has made a significant difference in the lives of many. Her advocacy has led to the implementation of stricter knife crime legislation and increased funding for prevention initiatives.

MBE

Drew Murray, of Bedford. Co-founder of Team UnLimbited – for services to people with disabilities and to charitable fundraising

Mr Murray is honoured for his exceptional contributions to improving the lives of people with disabilities and his outstanding efforts in charitable fundraising. As the co-founder of Team UnLimbited, he has been instrumental in developing and providing affordable, 3D-printed prosthetic limbs to those in need. His innovative approach has not only enhanced the quality of life for many individuals but has also made prosthetic solutions more accessible and affordable.

Sat Paul, of Bedford – for services to the community in Bedford

As a prominent community leader, Mr Paul has been instrumental in organising numerous cultural and social events that celebrate the rich diversity of Bedford. His efforts have fostered a sense of unity and inclusivity among residents, promoting understanding and cooperation across different cultural groups. His work with local organisations has helped to address issues such as food insecurity, homelessness, and access to education.

The Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Susan Lousada said: “It brings me a huge amount of pleasure to see that we have people within Bedfordshire being recognised by His Majesty for their outstanding work.

"These medals are only given to a small proportion of people that have either achieved something exceptional in public life or selflessly made life better for others. I congratulate them all for their incredible efforts.”

Meanwhile two other people, who work in Bedfordshire, have also been honoured.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Philip Wells, of Northampton, assistant chief officer at Bedfordshire Police – for services to policing

Nicholas Edward Weatherley Wright, of London. Founding trustee of The Steel Charitable Trust – for services to charities and to the communities in Luton and Bedfordshire

