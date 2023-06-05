Koko the Chimp turns 50 at Whipsnade Zoo
A chimpanzee at Whipsnade Zoo has celebrated her 50th birthday.
Koko, the zoo’s oldest mammal, marked her birthday on Sunday (June 4) by tucking into her favourite foods – gem lettuces and cherry tomatoes – before playing in the sunshine with younger chimps Phil, Grant and Elvis.
Keeper Grant Timberlake said: “Koko might have just turned 50 but she’s still in brilliant health, thanks to the dedicated care of our zookeepers and veterinary team.”
Born at Dudley Zoo, Koko moved to London Zoo when she was nine, before heading to Dunstable aged 33. Despite having arthritis, Koko lives a full life with low-level laser treatments soothing her inflammation.
Grant added: “Particularly when she sees her favourite food, it’s like she’s 20 years young again – climbing and swinging as fast as she can through the trees to reach it.”