Cllr Grant Fage

A lack of access to health care and not enough infrastructure to cope with new homes are the 'main challenge' facing Biggleswade.

Biggleswade mayor Grant Fage made the comments while giving his report to the town council’s annual assembly on Tuesday (April 18).

But he will be unable to serve a second term in the role after opting to contest a Central Bedfordshire Council seat instead next month.

In his report to the town council’s annual assembly, Cllr Fage said: “Biggleswade Town Council has worked hard to get back to normality during the past 12 months, after an annoying number of years of pandemic-related disruption.

“In completing the local authority’s strategic plan for Biggleswade, there’s a clear set of aspirations to deliver against up to 2025 laying out our medium and long-term vision for the town.

“Progress has been made through 2022 and 2023 with the initiation of our play areas upgrades, the start of a review to our assets, the restoration of the Drove Road chapel and improvements to the allotments. There remains much more to do.

Referring to the neighbourhood plan referendum, he described it as “a big vote of confidence in the council’s vision for the town”.

Councillor Fage explained: “Biggleswade now has extra protection against poor development, as well as designated green spaces which can be preserved at least for the next generation.

“Several large strategic projects, including the renovation of Franklin Recreation Ground and the adoption of the Kings Reach play areas, should come to fruition soon.

“The capital assets review working group is doing a great job in the background to develop strategic plans around those throughout the town.

“These will be multiyear programmes which will truly transform many well-loved public spaces.”

There are also “major local projects which councillors and officers continually seek to influence”, according to councillor Fage.

“This means taking clear positions on the east of Biggleswade development, on land north of Furzenhall Road, the transport interchange, the substation, the expansion of Stratton Business Park and step free access at the railway station,” he said.

“The main challenge facing Biggleswade today is development without enough infrastructure and the clear lack of access to health care, most notably GPs.

“A decision by the BLMK integrated care board (ICB) not to proceed with Biggleswade health hub is a poor one. But the council continues to make this clear both to the ICB directly and via our MP Richard Fuller.

“The town council has met privately with the town’s two surgeries and the ICB to understand their concerns and see what support can be provided.”

The land east site has been sold now and we expect to see plans progress over the coming year, he added.

“Our town centre remains a priority as many businesses struggle with higher running costs, but residents continue to show support.

“Work is required on the layout and the bus routes, to put replacement trees in the right locations, and to improve connectivity from the east of town both from villages and through signage from the A1.

“The aim is to build a town centre which brings a modern community feel, while preserving our important historic features.