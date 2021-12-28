Langford author pens humourous new book Perfect on Paper

A Langford author who has published a new book is inspiring other writers to have confidence and achieve their dreams.

Gillian Harvey, 43, has penned 'Perfect on Paper', as she invites readers to meet a businesswoman and mother who feels as if something is missing.

Literature lovers can escape into the world of main character Clare Bailey, as she tries to "find a new layer to herself" and become happier and more fulfilled

Gillian (left) and Perfect on Paper. Images: Gillian Harvey.

Gillian said: "Clare is doing very well for herself. She's a very capable woman but her family don't notice her, the business she works for doesn't appreciate what she's doing for the firm. No-one seems to notice how important she is in their lives.

"She gets frustrated and has a moment where she does something a bit crazy.

"It's quite funny, it's feminist, and it's got a lot about different people's situations and mental health."

Chronicle readers may recognise Gillian's name as she released her "first foray into humour" ‘Everything is Fine’ in May 2020.

The book was a humorous look at the lies we all tell on social media, and Gillian told the Chronicle that there were similarities between its protagonist Jessica Bradley, and new main character, Clare.

Like many, the author took inspiration from real life for the characters in the book; for example, a colleague of Clare's in conveyancing is an exaggerated version of a very keen solicitor Gillian once knew who wanted to leave advertising cards in A&E...

As for being a mum in real life, Gillian laughed: "I have got five children and sometimes I go into a room, I'll say something, and it's like I haven't spoken!"

However, the book also has a serious message with its references to mental health.

Gillian said: "It's a sub part of the novel. Clare is annoyed that no one is noticing her - it's the idea that we need to be a bit more aware of people around us.

"I think everyone experiences mental health on a small scale but it would make a huge difference if we switched on our antenna and noticed people."

Gillian was born and brought up in Langford and attended Stratton Upper School, before teaching English at Holmemead from 2005-2009.

That summer, she moved to France with her husband, Ray, and started freelancing for UK magazines and newspapers in 2012.

But she never forgot one special teacher at Stratton Upper School.

Gillian said: "My English teacher Mrs Bowers was amazing. She was the one who really saw me.

"I have always been grateful to her for noticing that I could write and being really encouraging when I was probably underperforming."

Gillian let her husband Ray read her drafts and was pleased that he was "happy to be critical about it" and help to make improvements.

Giving advice to up and coming writers, she concluded: "Two things - one, never think that you are not good enough. You've got to push through - more confidence will get you that publishing contract.

"And two, write a little bit every day to keep your head in the story."

Perfect on Paper is available to buy from Waterstones and Amazon, and on request from your local bookshop.