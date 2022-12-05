Langford care home wins commemorative bench to celebrate garden centre's 21st anniversary

A Langford care home has won a special commemorative bench.

‘HF-Trust Hollycroft House’ was gifted the furniture from Cherry Lane as part of a competition to celebrate the green-fingered businesses' 21st anniversary earlier this year. Customers were invited to nominate a worthy cause in their local community to receive the special hardwood bench, with Hollycroft House declared the winner.

Sian Hall, registered care home manager at Hollycroft House, said: “We are delighted to receive this lovely seating bench from Cherry Lane, which will be a great addition to our front garden. We’re placing it underneath the window of Hollycroft House, providing a nice place for our residents to sit and enjoy the view.”

Hollycroft House staff with the new bench. Left to right: Malindi Warne - support worker, Sian Hall - registered manager, and Emma Cox - senior support worker. Image: Hollycroft House.

Simon Daubeney, manager at Cherry Lane Langford, said: “As a local business, we are keen to support our local community and it seemed fitting to give something back as we celebrate this milestone in Cherry Lane’s history. We had some brilliant suggestions from our customers for this competition – it was extremely hard to choose just one worthy winner. We are very pleased to present this commemorative bench to Hollycroft House, which we hope will be used for many years to come.”