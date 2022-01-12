Langford dad teams up with daughter to publish funny children's book Tooth Mouth Fang Beak

A Langford author and his daughter have teamed up to publish a funny new book for children and their parents.

David Bradshaw, 74, and his daughter Lisa Johnson, 49, have created 'Tooth Mouth Fang Beak', which features a set of funny poems from the animal kingdom.

Believe it or not, David first put pen to paper around 40 years ago, when he wrote the pieces during quiet periods at work.

David and Lisa at the book signing.

However, four decades later, the father and daughter joined forces to bring his poems to a wider audience, with talented artist Lisa providing the illustrations.

David said: "Animals are often anthropomorphized in children’s books.

"Then came the idea of taking the process a stage further by illustrating various animals with medical problems that afflict humans. Whoever heard of a pig with halitosis, or a snake that lost a fang?"

In 'Tooth Mouth Fang Beak' youngsters will meet a slithery character with dental problems, a porky farm animal with bad breath, a lion that has lost his teeth, and a parrot that won’t let anyone look in his mouth.

There's even a story about a rat with compassion!

David said: "The five animals featured in the book all tell a story, with a happy ending as all children’s books should have. The characters come to life because of the amazing artwork, especially as some animals are old but still sensitively and humorously depicted.

"It was nice having a project with my daughter. We get on extremely well."

David was born in Stamford in 1947, but his family moved to the country when he was 11-years-old.

He spent his working life in financial services, and later moved to the village of Langford.

He laughed: "I began writing [at work] because in those days there were jobs where you didn't have enough to do!

"The idea started because I thought that animals must have medical problems, too, just as they affect humans in different ways.

"My daughter was beginning to get old enough to do the drawings - originally the early ones were poster-sized."

Fast forward to the 21st century, and the book has taken David and Lisa 18 months to put together - with all the pictures redrawn and fitted around the verses on the pages.

The father and daughter held a book signing to celebrate the launch, which took place in Lisa's business 'The Place' in Stamford.

The Place is a craft and community centre (which Lisa owns and runs in partnership with a friend) while she is also a busy mum, home schooling her young daughter.

Tooth Mouth Fang Beak, from Austin Macauley Publishers, is available to buy online from stores including Amazon, WHSmith, and Blackwell's.

It is recommended for children aged three to five.

