Langford preschool celebrates top award for helping keep children healthy

Preschool always looking for ways to improve and support its little ‘owlets’

A Langford preschool is celebrating gaining a top award from Central Bedfordshire Council.

Staff at Owlets Preschool have just completed the Healthy Child - Healthy Workforce Quality Standards Award. The accreditation is part of its pre-school wellbeing and emotional health programme.

Manager Joanne Rockall said: “We are very proud of this achievement and would like to share this with the local community. Owlets Preschool is always looking for ways to improve and support all our little owlets learning and development. Committing to the Healthy Child - Healthy Workforce Quality has evidenced our setting's commitment to the emotional and mental health of our early years children and workforce. All our staff have ongoing training to best support our children and their families.”

CBC developed the accreditation for early years settings which focusses on mental health and wellbeing.

The award evidences each setting's commitment to the emotional and mental health of its early years children and workforce, and to creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive.

The accreditation is part of the council’s preschool emotional health and wellbeing programme, funded by Public Health. To become accredited, settings complete a self-assessment and must demonstrate how they meet the eight standards the council has developed. Once they submit their portfolio, its learning and development team ensures the setting has met the standards required.