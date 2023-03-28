Langford preschool where children 'thrive' celebrates Good Ofsted result

Owlets Preschool, High Street, has been rated Good in all areas by inspector Julia Maynard, including the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management. Owlets was previously inspected in 2017 when it received a Good rating, and staff are delighted to have maintained this.

Joanne Rockall, manager, and Michelle Shaw, deputy manager, told the Chronicle: "Our management and staff are so proud that our achievements have been recognised in the recent inspection report. All our little Owlets individual learning and development journeys are tailored by their individual interests and positive ongoing partnership with parent/carers.

"All staff are highly trained early years professionals, who do such an amazing job supporting young children through an incredible journey preparing them for 'big school'."

Owlets Preschool

The 2023 report states: "Children are happy and they thrive in this welcoming pre-school. They settle down quickly on arrival and adapt to their environment. Children have caring and affectionate relationships with staff. They feel safe and secure, and have lovely interactions with each other. For example, children encourage others to join in their games, and give hugs during playtimes."

The inspector praised the preschool for having "a wide range" of activities that support physical development, and acknowledged that staff work "very hard".

She added: "They have made the large room feel more homely by creating small spaces for children to explore. They focus on what children can do and identify the areas that they need to develop further."

The inspector also noted that Owlets staff encourage children's independence and healthy lifestyles. Meanwhile, views of parents and children are gathered to help assess what could be "adapted and changed".

Praising the preschool's inclusive attitude, the inspector added: "They find out key words and phrases to support communication with parents and children who speak English as an additional language."

To improve, the inspector suggested that the organisation of group times could be reviewed to "ensure that all children remain engaged and supported".

