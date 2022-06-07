The beautiful piece of art features a red, white and blue border to represent the Union Jack flag, as well as an owl, the school's emblem.

All pupils were invited to attach a piece to the mosaic and the school revealed the colourful creation on the last day of half term.

A PTFA spokeswoman said: "The PTFA of Langford Village Academy wanted to do something to commemorate the Queen's platinum Jubilee.

The big reveal!

"We wanted to provide the school with something that would be lasting and for the children to be able to contribute and help them to remember and mark the occasion.

"The PTFA decided to fund the school the opportunity to design, make and display a mosaic.

"We asked all the children to create an individual design of something to represent the school – maybe an owl which is the school emblem, the Queen or one of the school's values.

"We had lots of great entries that we found hard to decide so we left the final decision for Mrs Randal, the school principal."

Mrs Randall chose the final image, which was then passed to the school's mosaic designer, Emily, from 'Stories in Glass'. She then formed the design into a pattern for the mosaic.

Over a period of two days Emily came into the school and worked with small groups of children, and all the pupils were invited to take part putting a piece into the mosaic. They talked about the materials they were using, the tools, and what it was for.

The PTFA spokeswoman added: "After a week of Jubilee celebrations at the school with a school picnic on the field with children, parents and siblings, the children also had a street party, lunch and games on Thursday. We celebrated on the last day of half term with the unveiling of the mosaic.