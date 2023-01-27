Langford Village Academy rated 'good' by Ofsted - but inspector warns grade could slip without improvements

Langford Village Academy has kept its Good status after receiving its first Ofsted inspection in five years.

But the inspector noted that the grade “might not be as high” if a graded inspection had been carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Church Street school was previously visited in 2017 – with its new report published on Wednesday (January 25).

Principal Debbie Randall. Image: Ben Davis.

Debbie Randall, principal of Langford Village Academy, told the Chronicle: “We are pleased to maintain our Good rating from Ofsted. Inspectors highlighted positive areas including the opportunities we give to children in and out of the classroom, the good behaviour of pupils, and our effective safeguarding arrangements. We take on board all aspects of the report and have already started to implement the recommendations to continue to provide a good standard of education.”

Praising the school, the inspector said: "Pupils at Langford Village Academy are sensible and generally well behaved. They are confident to express how they feel and are happy in school. Pupils learn about keeping themselves safe and know who to speak to in school if they have worries."

The report notes that leaders have "organised the curriculum" in a way that builds on what pupils should already know, and that leaders carry out checks on what pupils are learning, although these could be "more regular".

Praising the school's opportunities, the report states: "Pupils enjoy taking part in creative clubs, such as piano and drama, as well as taking part in a range of sports clubs. Pupils take part in community events and perform at large venues."

Noting points for improvement, the inspector stated: "Pupils in the younger years are not being taught phonics regularly enough; some pupils with SEND are not given the same opportunities as their peers within lessons; some pupils are absent too frequently."

They added: "Behaviour expectations for all pupils are not clear. Some behaviour is disrupting pupils’ learning in lessons. Leaders must ensure that behaviour expectations are clear for pupils and staff."

Advertisement

Advertisement