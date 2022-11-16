Large crowd gathers to honour Stotfold's wartime heroes on Remembrance Sunday

On Remembrance Sunday, a large crowd gathered at the war memorial in Stotfold Cemetery for a ceremony to pay respects to those who fought and gave their lives in conflict.

A Stotfold Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Local residents were joined by the town’s Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Scouts, Beavers and Army Cadets. Civic dignitaries included the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Charles Whitbread, Stotfold Town Mayor Councillor Steve Buck, Richard Fuller MP, representatives from the Stotfold and Arlesey Royal British Legion, RAF Henlow, and Central Bedfordshire Council, as well as Stotfold Town Councillors."

Following the service at the war memorial where wreaths were laid, those present paraded to St Mary’s Church for a service led by the Reverend Bill Britt. Refreshments were provided by Stotfold Churches Together, with a cake made by children at the Academy of Central Bedfordshire.

Remembrance Sunday in Stotfold. Image: Stotfold Town Council.

Remembrance Sunday in Stotfold. Image: Stotfold Town Council.

Remembrance Sunday in Stotfold. Image: Stotfold Town Council.