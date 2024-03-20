Last chance to have your say on Biggleswade school plans for innovative scheme for autistic youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s still time to have your say on a consultation to improve provision for autistic children and young people in Biggleswade.

Stratton Upper School is proposing an Enhanced Resource Provision (ERP) which would meet the need for SEND school places in Central Bedfordshire identified in the council’s Special School Places Plan.

Alongside Stratton’s transition to a secondary school from September 2024, the ERP will offer specialised support, classroom spaces, and resources tailored to the unique needs of autistic children, providing them with opportunities to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally within this setting and integrating into the mainstream school.

With a focus on inclusive practices and collaboration, the aim is to create an environment where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.