Many still struggling to find NHS dentists in Central Bedfordshire

Many people are struggling to find NHS dentists in Central Bedfordshire - stock picture

The proportion of adults seen by NHS dentists in Central Bedfordshire over the past two years remains below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.

It comes as the British Dental Association call for "radical and urgent change" to help NHS dentistry recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Figures from the NHS show 85,297 adults were seen by an NHS dentist in Central Bedfordshire in the two years leading to June 30 this year, 43% of the area's adult population.

It is up from 39% in 2020-22 but below the rate before Covid-19 when 53% were seen in 2017-19.

Nationally, 18.1 million adults were seen by an NHS dentist in the 24 months to June 30 this year. It is up from 16.4 million in 2020-2022, but still below the 22 million seen in 2017-19.

BDA chairman Eddie Crouch said: "We’re seeing the limits on the recovery and this Government’s ambition.

"Demoralised dentists are walking away from a broken system, while millions struggle to access the care they need. NHS dentistry can come back from the brink, but only if ministers turn the page."

An NHS spokesperson said the figures show significant recovery in dental treatment for children since the pandemic.

In Central Bedfordshire, 37,827 children were seen in the past year – 69% of under-18s in the area.

The rate is up from 61% in 2021-22 but below 71% in 2018-19.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said the new data backs up its claims "that people in every corner of England are struggling to get the dental treatment they need when they need it".

She said: "NHS dentistry continues to be the second most common issue people report to Healthwatch, with many living in pain, while some turn to private care."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are making progress to boost NHS dental services with 23% more courses of treatment, meaning 1.7 million more adults and 800,000 more children received NHS dental care.