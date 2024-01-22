Libraries and leisure centres across Central Beds open up as warm spaces

Warm Spaces are free and somewhere during the day to stay warm

Libraries and leisure centres across central Bedfordshire have been made available as Warm Spaces to help people through the cost of living crisis.

The Warm Spaces are free to all and offer somewhere people can go during the day to keep warm saving heating costs at home.

The council’s 12 libraries and six leisure centres are involved in the scheme with four offering cafe services, while libraries offer free wi-fi and access to public computers, as well as seating so people can enjoy time with a book. Residents are welcome to take their own food and drink if they wish.

The council is also supporting community-run Warm Spaces. So far, 23 community venues have confirmed details, which are being added to the council’s website.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education, and children said: “We recognise that many residents will still be affected by increases in the cost of living, and the cost of heating their homes. Opening up our libraries and leisure centres as Warm Spaces will give residents somewhere during the day to stay warm, saving them from heating their homes during the day. Our Warm Spaces are free and safe for all to use.”

A council spokesperson added: “As temperatures fall we are reminding residents that you can find a warm space and an even warmer welcome at your local leisure centre.