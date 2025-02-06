'Lifeless' dog abandoned in Biggleswade is making 'small steps' of progress
Peanut was discovered near Dunton Road on New Year’s Day – and a concerned passer by took her to an emergency vet.
The "lifeless" animal was transfered to RSPCA Block Fen Centre, Cambridgeshire, and is making "small steps" of progress every day.
Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor, said: “Peanut is still very underweight and has a long way to go but we are pleased with her progress so far and it’s lovely to see her sweet personality shining through.”
Brave Peanut, who is only around three-years-old, was described as the “thinnest dog” one inspector had ever seen.
She also had multiple pressure sores on her legs – indicative of laying on hard surfaces for long periods of time.
But sadly, the courageous canine is by no means the only animal to have suffered this winter, as the RSPCA has seen a 35 per cent increase in pet abandonments already this year.
RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs, said: “Our rescuers have been busy dealing with all types of neglected and abandoned pets in horrific states of neglect – and many are lucky to have survived.
"But thanks to the public reporting incidents, we have been able to help."
The new figures show from the start of 2025 there has been a 35 per cent increase in abandonments reported for the first half of January. The total stood at 805 (until January 15) but for the same time period last year this was 594.
In total 1,802 reports of abandonments were made to the RSPCA cruelty line in December 2024 – up from 1,540 the year before.
Mr Briggs added: "We believe due to the cost of living crisis and the high cost of winter, such as Christmas expenditure and utility bills, more pets have been abandoned.
"Sadly, they are often left with no food or water, no-one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help.
“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes – but to continue this life-saving work we need people to Join The Winter Rescue.”
You can click here to donate to the appeal.