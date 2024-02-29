Lifesaving equipment installed at sheltered housing complex in Gamlingay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifesaving equipment has been installed at a sheltered housing complex in Avenells Way, Gamlingay, thanks to funding by South Cambridgeshire District Council.

The council’s Sheltered Housing team is responsible for managing over 40 schemes of homes for older residents in villages across the district. The team was successful in securing match-funding from the Department of Health and Social Care Community Defibrillator Scheme, a £1 million fund aimed at increasing the number of Automated External Defibrillators in public places where they are most needed and help save lives.

The result was enough funds to install a defibrillator outside four of the District Council’s Sheltered Scheme Communal Rooms.

The defibrillator at Avenells Way Communal Room, Gamlingay

Anyone in the community can access these units in an emergency.

Sam Martin, chair of Gamlingay Parish Council, said: “Gamlingay Parish Council was extremely pleased to hear that South Cambridgeshire District Council has funded a public access defibrillator for Avenalls Way communal room.

"This doubles the number of defibrillators currently available to our community. The first was funded by the British Heart Foundation and installed by the parish council in 2013 at Gamlingay Eco Hub. It has been regularly accessed since then and we trust it has helped save lives. The parish council has also recently submitted a funding application for a third defibrillator to be located on a community building on the western side of the village, ensuring that all our residents have easy access to this vital lifesaving equipment.”

Cllr Bill Handley, Lead Cabinet Member for Communities for South Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Defibrillators are on standby 24/7 ready to save lives. Every second counts in cardiac emergency situations and these machines can help ordinary individuals become lifesavers in extraordinary circumstances. We are delighted to have been able to help secure funding to provide these machines in the community which are an important community asset.”

The installation was carried out by the Council’s electrical contractor ECS as part of their social value contribution.