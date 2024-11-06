Listen to soldiers' stories at Arlesey Remembrance Day service this Sunday

Lamppost poppies in the town, and a previous service at the war memorial. Images supplied by Arlesey Town Council.

The community of Arlesey is invited to a special Remembrance event this Sunday (November 10).

A parade will assemble at 10.30am in Glebe Avenue, before it begins marching to the memorial at 10.40am.

There will then be a Remembrance service at the memorial at 10.50am.

A spokeswoman for Arlesey Town Council, said: "Each year we have a reading made by an 'Arlesey Remembers You' representative, which has included extracts from Arlesey soldiers’ diaries from the world wars when they were in active service, and stories about those soldiers."