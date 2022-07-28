Live music festival in Biggleswade this Saturday is raising money for Macmillian

The White Hart, Market Square, is welcoming artists including Mat Bylett, Brook, Halis Chart, Syn, Jay Dee, and country singer Sally H to the stage, while there will also be a barbecue and a bouncy castle for families to enjoy.

The festival starts at 3pm, with the first five acts performing in the garden and the final two in the pub.

Organiser and publican, Leigh Murphy, said: "We will have a raffle raising money for Macmillian that the kind businesses on the High Street have kindly donated towards.

Sally H and Mat Bylett will be welcomed to The White Hart.

"We're hoping that this is something we can grow year on year that will give the people of Biggleswade something to look forward to each summer.

"Many local artists lost their voice during the lockdowns, so we wanted to put on an event to show our support for them, and also give the people of Biggleswade an excuse to come into the town and see that we have more to offer than supermarkets and a retail park!"

Entry to the festival is free and dogs are welcome at the Greene King pub.

It also serves food including pies, sandwiches, toasties, burgers and fish and chips.

Leigh added: "I would encourage people to come along and support local talent, forget the stresses life throws at us, have a sing song, and enjoy themselves."