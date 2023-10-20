It’s to say thanks for people’s patience during the relief road and bridge works

The poster advertising Arlesey's free community fun day on October 28.

As a big thank you to local residents for their patience during the nearly completed relief road and bridge works, the council is organising a free fun run and community fun day.

It’s taking place on the new road – opposite Goodwin Drive – from 11am to 4pm on Saturday October 28 and everyone is invited.

A council spokesperson said: “The fun run/walk is free to enter and will start at 11.30am and follow the route of the new road. The distance is approximately 2kms.

"Young people must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. No dogs or scooters will be permitted on the course. But buggies and mobility aids will be welcome.

“In addition, there’ll be a range of live music, games, stalls, street entertainment and food and lots more family fun.”