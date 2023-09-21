Loads of fun for all the family at Bigglewade church's annual country fayre

News you can trust since 1891
Get ready to party for the annual St Andrew’s Country Fayre
By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
The country fayre will be on SaturdayThe country fayre will be on Saturday
After the recent storms, the weather promises to be fine this Saturday for the St Andrew’s Country Fayre in Biggleswade.

There will be something for everyone in the grounds of the church, with stalls, refreshments and various entertainments to entertain the crowds.

There will be live music and displays in the church along with entertainment for the children, a barbecue, bacon butties, and fairground rides and an inflatable assault course, along with raffles, tombolas and a tea garden.

The event kicks off at 10am on September 23, and runs until 3.30pm. This year’s chosen charities are the Tibbs Dementia Foundation and Save the Children.

The Friends of St Andrew’s have raised around £500,000 since 1985, financing the restoration of the tower, the south porch, the tower clock, the bells, the organ and the provision of fine new entrance doors and disabled access. and work is due to start on its heating project.

