Loads of fun for all the family at Bigglewade church's annual country fayre

The country fayre will be on Saturday

After the recent storms, the weather promises to be fine this Saturday for the St Andrew’s Country Fayre in Biggleswade.

There will be something for everyone in the grounds of the church, with stalls, refreshments and various entertainments to entertain the crowds.

There will be live music and displays in the church along with entertainment for the children, a barbecue, bacon butties, and fairground rides and an inflatable assault course, along with raffles, tombolas and a tea garden.

The event kicks off at 10am on September 23, and runs until 3.30pm. This year’s chosen charities are the Tibbs Dementia Foundation and Save the Children.