Building work could start as early as the autumn

The long-awaited Potton Community Hall project has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

Planning permission for the new facility championed by the Potton Hall for All charity has been granted with building work set to begin as early as the autumn.

The project is to cost an estimated £1.65m which includes S106 funding to be released by Central Beds Council and a Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities Public Works Loan.

Other funding has been made up of charitable donations, community fundraising and contributions from Potton Town Council.

“We are fantastically excited about being so close to being able to build this much needed hall”, said Liz Smith, chair of the Potton Hall for All charity trustees.

“We are very grateful for all the support and funding that we have received and are looking forward being able to share a start date very soon”, she added.

The plans show that the building will be accessed off Hutchinson Rise as part of Tall Trees development off Biggleswade Road, with main hall space of 225sqm.

There will also be two linkable meeting rooms, each with their own access and toilet facilities, while Potton Town Council will have an office onside.

The Hall for All will include Potton Community Orchard and amenity greenspace with views down to Potton Brook adjoin the site

Potton Hall for All has worked closely with Potton Town Council and Central Beds Council over a number of years to bring the community hall project to fruition.

It will provide the people of Potton with a sizeable amenity to host to a wide variety of activities such as badminton, other indoor sports, wedding receptions, conferences, children’s nursery, club and society meetings and performances by local and visiting artists.

All plans and drawings for the scheme are available via the Central Beds Council planning portal using the reference number CB/23/01177/FULL.

For more details about the Potton Hall for All charity and its activities see details here.