Long-awaited Potton Hall for All could be open in summer 2024 as plans finally submitted to council

Artist's impression of the hall. Pic: Wayman Architects

A long-awaited £1.6m community building in Potton could be open by next summer, with work potentially starting by the end of this year.

Plans have been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council by the town council to the delight of Potton Hall for All trustees chairman Liz Smith.

She described the latest progress as “a sense of relief in that we’re moving forwards”, but admitted until the hall is complete she “wouldn’t be fully confident”.

The plans for the hall. Pic: Wayman Architects

The project was taking shape only to be disrupted by the pandemic and then a sharp rise in construction costs.

This meant the overall scope of the scheme was scaled down slightly, although the key components remain.

“It still provides all the things we’d hoped for,” she explained. “Being a bit smaller might prove to be better.

“This would offer what we want, which is a bigger hall than anywhere else in Potton. The current largest premises is the school one in Mill Lane, which clearly isn’t available to use throughout the week.”

Potton Hall for All committee has been working towards securing a new hall in the town for more than ten years.

A Section 106 agreement for the development of land east of Biggleswade Road included a 1.3-acre area for a community building, which was transferred to Potton Town Council on February 4, 2020.

The building must be under construction by May 2024, under the terms of that legal arrangement.

Delegated authority is expected to approve this release of funds by CBC’s executive in August, after a deadline was extended to allow the charity more time to produce its share of the finance.

The town council contributed £125,000, while it secured a further £500,000 through a public works loan and charitable donations pledged by trusts.

The development was close to its target by November 2021, but an updated quote for the work revealed building costs had risen substantially to around £3m.

Last April, the executive committee gave the trustees until August this year to produce a proof of funding commitment.

The team involved considered what changes could be made to the project which might reduce costs.

A reduced size hall measuring about 520sqm rather than the original 800sqm was proposed.

The charity can continue to “chase other sources of funding”, which could enable the building to be upgraded at a later stage, according to Ms Smith.

“There are a number of groups locally which want to use a bigger space and there could be other ideas which come out of the woodwork once it’s open,” she said.

“Someone might think they can do an activity or class there. And the town is growing, of course. If all goes to schedule, work could start at the end of this year or the beginning of next, with it opening by summer 2024.”