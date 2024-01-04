Long awaited work on step-free access at Biggleswade Railway Station to begin this weekend

Contractors will be working at the station from this weekend

After years of campaigning, work on Biggleswade Railway station’s step free access scheme has finally started.

Network Rail started the groundwork in December, with plans to go on site at the station this weekend. The plan is for two new lifts on both island platforms and a new bridge and walkway to create step free access from the station entrance and all platforms.

Julian Vaughan, of campaign group Bedfordshire Rail Access Network (BRAN), said: "After six years of relentless campaigning, the BRAN team is delighted that work has finally begun towards a step-free Biggleswade station. This will be a huge boost not just for disabled people, but also for parents with young children and those with reduced mobility. However, our work will continue until the lifts are actually in service and we will continue to press for adequate staffing levels at the station, as well as for bus services that link up with the train services so they are a viable alternative for commuters.

Biggleswade train station - photo Tony Margiocchi

"I am very proud of the contribution our BRAN team made over the six years, ensuring that the voices of people with disabilities were heard at every meeting. Disabled people must be involved at every stage of accessibility projects, from design to completion and accessibility must be seen as a right, not as a favour."

In November 2018 BRAN handed in the 11,000-signature petition to the Department for Transport demanding step-free access at stations across Bedfordshire, including Biggleswade

After years of campaigning, approval for part funding of the scheme was given by the Department of Transport in 2019.

The work at the station is expected to last until November this year.

BRAN members with their 11,000 name petition in 2018

According to a letter sent by Network Rail, working hours will be Monday to Saturday from 7am to 6pm and Saturday nights between 9pm and 9am the following morning.

It adds: "There may be a requirement for midweek works between 10pm and 9am but we will try to keep this to an absolute minimum.”

There will be an increase in site activity from midnight on January 6 to 5am on January 8; midnight on January 13 to 5am on January 15 and midnight on February 17 to 4am on Februay 21.

