Long-haired Lexi from Shefford plans to chop locks to raise funds for children with cancer

A little girl from Shefford is bravely cutting her pride-and-joy long locks in order to help children with cancer.

Nine-year-old Lexi Fitzpatrick was born with septo-optic dysplasia and has been blind from birth.

Lexi

According to stepdad Martin Dunne, Lexi is so proud of her locks she doesn’t even like a small trim, but she had decided to undergo the cut this evening at Alfie’s barber shop in Stotfold in order to help The Little Princess Trust.

Martin said: “It’s going to be a drastic change for her as she doesn’t like getting her hair cut at the best of times, but doing this for the Little Princess Trust is always something she’s asked about.

“She’s received care from Great Ormond Street Hospital ever since birth, and obviously through meeting other parents and children, she found out about [the charity].

“There might be a few tears that she’s got less hair, but she’s so excited to be helping people.”

To donate to Lexi’s online fundraiser, please click here.