Lower Stondon woman’s keepsake business helps to support those experiencing pregnancy and baby loss

During Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Tracy has decided to partner with Chums charity which provides a baby loss bereavement service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lower Stondon woman, whose heart-breaking experience inspired her unique keepsake business, is supporting parents affected by pregnancy and baby loss.

After suffering three early miscarriages in 2016 and 2017, Tracy Fishburn uses her own heart-breaking experience to provide comfort to grieving families. Her business, Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes, aims to support people after the loss of a child by the creation of a special keepsake such as bears, cushions and blankets from items of clothing that hold sentimental value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite one in five pregnancies ending in miscarriages, and one in 100 women experiencing recurrent miscarriage, the tragedy continues to be a typically taboo subject – something Tracy aims to rectify.

Tracy's business supports people after the loss of a child by the creation of a special keepsake made from clothing that holds sentimental value. Image © Tigz Rice Ltd 2023

After suffering three early miscarriages during 2016 and 2017, Tracy has always openly spoken about her heart-breaking story to let others know they are not alone and encourage them to seek the help they need.

Before learning about their first miscarriage Tracy and her husband were excited to find they were expecting their second child, sharing the news with their family, and planning for the future. It wasn’t until they went to their 12-week scan that they heard the words ‘I’m sorry there is no heartbeat’. Tracy said: “It felt like our whole world had come crashing down.”

And this year, during October’s Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Tracy has decided to partner with CHUMS Charity which provides emotional well-being services in and around Bedfordshire, including a Baby Loss Bereavement Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India Marshall-Roads from CHUMS says "We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes, as their generous support means that every purchase of a keepsake elephant from not only brings joy and comfort to the recipient, but also directly contributes to our mission of providing essential support to those navigating the heartbreaking journey of baby loss. Together, we are breaking the silence around baby loss and fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and healing.”

Tracy will be working hard to raise as much money as possible for CHUMS charity through her work, donating 10 per cent to Chums with every purchase of an elephant keepsake.

Tracy has created personalised keepsakes for a number of families over the years who have experienced the loss of a baby.

Julie Owen came across Tracy’s work back in 2021 and asked her to create a keepsake bear made from clothes belonging to her daughter who passed away over 20 years ago. Hannah was born prematurely at 26 weeks due to pre-eclampsia but passed away at just 16 weeks old. Julie had kept hold of her clothes and, decades later, felt ready to finally have something made from them.Julie had her bear weighted to Hannah's weight when she passed away so she could remember holding her in her arms again.