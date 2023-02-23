Major housing development for village near Biggleswade dismissed on Appeal

Plans for a significant housing development on agricultural land in the centre of Everton have been dismissed on Appeal.

The scheme for 19 houses on the site of Manor Farm in Green Lane, was refused by Central Beds Council’s planning committee in 2021 after objections were raised by Independent councillor Tracey Wye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in June of 2022 the developer appealed.

Plans for a housing development in Everton have been dismissed on Appeal

The planning inspector concluded: "Although I have found that the proposed development would be in a sustainable location, this is outweighed by the adverse effect upon the setting of the nearby listed farmhouse building."

He added that the developer proposed to remove a boundary wall and that "although the section that would be removed is relatively small, the effect of this would be to erode the setting of the Listed building."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inspector also noted: "The proposed development would provide an increase in the local housing supply. However, the evidence before me is not indicative that there is a notable shortfall in the locality."

Cllr Wye said: “It is great news for the village that the inspector agrees this agricultural land is not appropriate for development.

“I am so pleased the historic farm and shop can remain viable assets for the village.

“Just this week the urgent need for domestic food security has been highlighted by the NFU - it’s vital we stop concreting over farmland."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fellow Independent, Cllr Adam Zerny, added: "This is great news for Everton and for all who fought this application. Of course developers have been known to note the results of appeals and seek to come back with revised applications. We should remain watchful."

Andy Simpson, Everton Parish Council chairman, said: “Everton Parish Council is not against developments in the village. We look at each application in detail and comment against strict criteria. In this case we felt that there were serious problems with the application and we submitted those problems to the Inspector. We are pleased that he has decided that the character and integrity of the village is important and must be maintained.”

The report can be seen here: