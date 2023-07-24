Roadworks sign

Central Bedfordshire Council is planning work on more than 250 roads in the next six months, including many in the Biggleswade and Sandy areas.

The Highways Annual Plan for 2023/24 includes road surfacing enhancements, pavement maintenance, drainage schemes, street lighting upgrades, rights of way and bridge works.

Over 30 schemes relate to road safety improvements, including speed reduction, traffic calming measures, and the provision of disabled parking bays.

Some of the planned works include retexturing on Bedford Road From Hardwick Close to the sign just before Shefford Ind.Park entrance and along the Shefford Road/Stanford Road From Hill Lane. There will also be design work on St Swithuns Way in Sandy and resurfacing work on Sandpiper Close in Biggleswade which was deferred from last year along with resurfacing of Shefford Road in Arlesey.

A council spokesman said: “We prioritise schemes by looking at the type and condition of the highway asset, such as the road or pavement, as well as the local infrastructure it supports such as emergency services, public transport facilities, education providers, town centres, visitor attractions, and employment hubs.

“In addition to carrying out the planned schemes, we'll continue to carry out reactive repairs for issues reported online via Fix My Street or identified through our regular inspection routes.

