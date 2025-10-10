Making a splash to mark Biggleswade Swimming Club's 60th anniversary

The club's county team pictured earlier this year

Members of Biggleswade Swimming Club are set to make waves to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The club was established at the town’s outdoor pool in 1966 moving to the indoor Saxon pool in 1997, and currently has a team of nearly 100 members.

The membership has swimmers ranging from eight years old to its more experienced Masters Squad.

Since the indoor pool was built the club has continued to train indoors during the week and managed to help produce Olympians from the local area.

Biggeswade Swimming Club head coach Doug Kerr

Spokesperson John Jennings, said: “Over the years, the club has gone from strength to strength, punching way above its weight. We are now in our 60th year as a club and from our small beginnings in the outdoor pool in the town, we have developed way beyond what we ever thought possible.

"We now routinely produce athletes that compete at a county, regional and national level. Our goal is to continue to develop all our members so that they gain skills in discipline and commitment, learn how to compete, and get the opportunity to become the best swimmers they can be.”

The club’s aim is to also give members an opportunity to travel abroad to a high performance camp to experience personalised training with a GoFundMe fundraiser page started in September raising £1,500 towards costs.

Added John: “We aspire to continue to give an opportunity for young athletes to develop their skills, learn discipline and commitment, and to become respectful but determined competitors.

"For example, this year our swimmers recorded over 300 personal bests and won over 100 medals at Bedfordshire county level. We also now produce regional and national level swimmers on a regular basis.

“Recently we’ve had five individuals compete at a national level competition and regularly take a team of 20 or so competitors to the Regional Championships, where we compete against some of the larger teams from cities in the east of England.”

Head Coach Doug Kerr, is assisted by Pathway Coach Olivia Lillywhite and Pathway Link Coach Kirsty Gooch.

He said: “During my 13 years as Head Coach I have overseen swimmers competing at all levels of competition from club champs to national qualifiers, and some have progressed on to be the big and bright stars of the swimming world. My aim for the swimmers at Biggleswade is to be the best they can be, and to realise, and fulfill, their potential. Every swimmer has a dream to be the best they can be and it is my job to help them get there.”

The club caters for all levels of swimmer, from novice “no times” meets to National Championships, competing at county and regional level, as well as in the National Arena League.

Further details are available here or donate here to support the club’s fundraiser.

