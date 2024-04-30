Annette Smith

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 74-year-old Annette Smith.

Police launched an investigation, after the disappearance of Annette, from West Wing, Fairfield Hall, near Stotfold, who was last seen in November 2023.

A man in his 40s was arrested today (Tuesday) on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are still very much in the midst of this complex investigation and interested in any information which could help us piece together exactly what happened to Annette."

Information or footage that could help the police investigation can be submitted on the Major Incident Portal.

Alternatively, you can call 101 and ask to speak to the Major Crime Unit quoting Operation Broome.