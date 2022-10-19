A man who was baptised in a Gamlingay church went on to complete its critical restoration work over 30 years later.

Matthew Winston, 34, first visited St Mary the Virgin as a tiny baby in 1988 – and has now been involved in a huge conservation project there.

And now that repairs are complete, he has gifted a special plaque to the church to commemorate his connection and thank the community.

Matthew presenting the plaque to the church of St Mary the Virgin, and right, at the font where he was baptised 34 years ago.

Matthew was born and raised in the village and was baptised at the church in 1988.

As an adult, he gained professional qualifications and experience working within the construction industry, specifically within restoration and conservation.

Along with his fiancé, Leanne Hooper, and father, Paul Winston, he went on to establish the C.E.L Group (1989) Ltd in 2020 – specialist contractors in heritage restoration and conservation.

A spokesman for St Mary the Virgin said: "The restoration works undertaken were complex and challenging due to the historic nature of the building not to mention a pandemic.

"Nevertheless, Matthew personally oversaw the project alongside his team, Caroe Architecture Ltd, and PCC members, ensuring he was deeply immersed from start to finish.

"Matthew wanted to personally give something back to the community that he once honoured as a resident, whilst ensuring the works completed were to the highest quality."

The spokesman continued: "In 2021, The C.E.L Group - off the back of its growing reputation within the restoration industry and a catalogue of high-quality historic projects - submitted a successful competitive tender bid to undertake restoration and conservation works inclusive of extensive specialist re-roofing, carpentry, stone masonry and window repairs work.

"With the formal agreement in place for works to commence at the beginning of winter during 2021, this enabled the C.E.L Group (1989) Ltd to utilise their highly experienced in-house time served skilled craftsmen’s expertise in restoration and conservation of one of our nations cherished historic buildings."

St Mary the Virgin is mainly 13th-century, but saw extensive rebuilding in the 14th and 15th centuries, becoming recognised as a Grade I listed building in 1967.

Matthew said: "I want to offer my gratitude to the local community and its PCC members, most notably Hilary,

Chris, Alec and Nick for all their hard work, understanding and assistance, with their tireless work in obtaining the initial grant funding and assistance and understanding throughout the project.

"I would also like to thank the whole team at C.E.L Group (1989) Ltd and Gethin Harvey of Caroe Architecture Ltd, who were all fundamental in the success of this project, so on behalf of all the team at CEL Group (1989) Ltd please accept our heartfelt thanks for all your efforts."

Matthew personally had a bespoke lead plaque created as a gift for the church and community in memory of his personal connection to St Mary the Virgin.

He presented the plaque to the church's PCC members on Sunday, October 2, with his partner, Leanne, and his 19-month-old daughter during the harvest festival service.