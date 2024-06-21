Man from Sandy locks ball and chain to wrist to raise awareness about mental health
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Rawlins, 64, took the weight to work, out dog walking, and even to a spinning class in order to raise money for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) and Combat Stress.
The heavy 'Med Ball' signified the invisible burden of conditions such as depression and anxiety, with Paul encouraging people to speak out.
He told the Chronicle: "I work for Tesco Mobile and the challenge was part of our run up to Armed Forces Day (June 29). The aim was to show what it feels like to carry around PTSD, or a similar condition, and it's certainly been a conversation starter.
"From my personal experience, the challenge has been quite tremendous, people asking 'What is that thing?' - the visual representation of what it's like to carry around that weight with you."
The Med Ball challenge was created by veteran Andy Unwin MBE, who after losing too many friends and colleagues to suicide, was determined to make a difference.
People up and down the country are taking part, with the combined goal to raise £150,000.
Paul said: "A friend of mine came back from Afghanistan and was struggling with his mental health. I'm glad to say he's better now, but we need to talk about it in society as part of the cure. It's OK not to be OK."
Paul works at Tesco Mobile headquarters in Welwyn Garden City and several of his colleagues are also taking on the challenge.
The supermarket is based in a number of garrison towns, with a high percentage of staff associated with the military.
"We want to be the employer of choice for people coming out of the army," explained Paul.
Readers can still donate online to support the Med Ball Challenge and help The ABF and Combat Stress.
The ABF provides support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families, while Combat Stress provides clinical treatment and support for veterans.
Paul concluded: "Thank you to the team, the Armed Forces Network in Tesco. They have done a sterling job. And remember, it's OK not to be OK - there's no shame in speaking up."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.