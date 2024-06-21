Man from Sandy locks ball and chain to wrist to raise awareness about mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Sandy had a seven kilo ball and chain locked to his wrist for a week to raise awareness about mental health.

Paul Rawlins, 64, took the weight to work, out dog walking, and even to a spinning class in order to raise money for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) and Combat Stress.

The heavy 'Med Ball' signified the invisible burden of conditions such as depression and anxiety, with Paul encouraging people to speak out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the Chronicle: "I work for Tesco Mobile and the challenge was part of our run up to Armed Forces Day (June 29). The aim was to show what it feels like to carry around PTSD, or a similar condition, and it's certainly been a conversation starter.

Paul Rawlins and the Med Ball. Images: Paul Rawlins.

"From my personal experience, the challenge has been quite tremendous, people asking 'What is that thing?' - the visual representation of what it's like to carry around that weight with you."

The Med Ball challenge was created by veteran Andy Unwin MBE, who after losing too many friends and colleagues to suicide, was determined to make a difference.

People up and down the country are taking part, with the combined goal to raise £150,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: "A friend of mine came back from Afghanistan and was struggling with his mental health. I'm glad to say he's better now, but we need to talk about it in society as part of the cure. It's OK not to be OK."

Paul works at Tesco Mobile headquarters in Welwyn Garden City and several of his colleagues are also taking on the challenge.

The supermarket is based in a number of garrison towns, with a high percentage of staff associated with the military.

"We want to be the employer of choice for people coming out of the army," explained Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers can still donate online to support the Med Ball Challenge and help The ABF and Combat Stress.

The ABF provides support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families, while Combat Stress provides clinical treatment and support for veterans.