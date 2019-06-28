Man injured in light aircraft crash at Shuttleworth airfield

A man suffered injuries after a light aircraft crash at Shuttleworth earlier this afternoon.

The incident took place at around 4pm.

A picture taken shortly after the crash. Photo: Michael Menczykowski

Eyewitness Michael Menczykowski said: "We heard a commotion and turned around to see the upturned plane and people running towards it .

"I parked our grandson behind the fence and ran towards the plane to see the pilot crawling back into the plane to retrieve his belongings.

"I then overheard him say he’d hit a [something] which dipped the plane , and he was a little slow to increase the throttle to try and ‘lift’ the plane and thus it flipped over."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 4pm this afternoon to a report that a light aircraft had crashed at The Shuttleworth Trust, Old Warden.

"Upon landing, a Sirius TL-3000 ultralight aircraft bounced on the grass runway, and turned over.

"Emergency services attended the scene, and one man has sustained slight injuries to his arm. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Details will be passed to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch."

Posting about the incident on Facebook, the Shuttleworth Collection said: “After a minor landing incident for a private owner aircraft, the airfield is closed to PPR until a damaged aircraft is recovered. The pilot is being checked over but is thankfully in good shape.”