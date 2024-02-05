The incident happened after midnight on Saturday

A man was left with “horrible stab injuries” following an altercation in a Shefford pub car park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday morning (February 3) in the car park of The Cornerstone in High Street. Two groups of men were involved in an altercation, leaving one man requiring hospital treatment for stab injuries. It is believed a woman with blonde hair was also involved.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. PC Zachary Taylor from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “This was a really violent incident which left one of the men with horrible stab injuries. We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch with us to help us identify the perpetrators.”