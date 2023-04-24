Man pleads not guilty to murder of Biggleswade mum of three Sarah Albone
Murder trial set to start on August 21
The man accused of the murder of Biggleswade mum Sarah Albone will face trial for her death after pleading not guilty.
Matthew Waddell, 34, of Winston Crescent, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared via video link before Judge Michael Simon at Luton Crown Court today (Monday, April 24).
Sarah, 38, was discovered at Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, on February 25 after members of her family, who had not seen her since Christmas, reported her missing.
An inquest earlier this year heard the mother of three died from a sharp and blunt force injury to her head some time between November 20, 2022 and February 26 this year.
Senior Bedfordshire coroner Emma Whitting opened and adjourned an inquest into her death until the end of criminal proceedings.
Waddell was remanded in custody, with a pre trial review to be held on July 17 and the full trial set to start on August 21.