News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
4 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
5 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Man pleads not guilty to murder of Biggleswade mum of three Sarah Albone

Murder trial set to start on August 21

By Lynn Hughes
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST
Sarah Albone was found in February this yearSarah Albone was found in February this year
Sarah Albone was found in February this year

The man accused of the murder of Biggleswade mum Sarah Albone will face trial for her death after pleading not guilty.

Matthew Waddell, 34, of Winston Crescent, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared via video link before Judge Michael Simon at Luton Crown Court today (Monday, April 24).

Sarah, 38, was discovered at Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, on February 25 after members of her family, who had not seen her since Christmas, reported her missing.

An inquest earlier this year heard the mother of three died from a sharp and blunt force injury to her head some time between November 20, 2022 and February 26 this year.

Most Popular

Senior Bedfordshire coroner Emma Whitting opened and adjourned an inquest into her death until the end of criminal proceedings.

Waddell was remanded in custody, with a pre trial review to be held on July 17 and the full trial set to start on August 21.