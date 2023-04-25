Marathon runner smashes fundraising target for Moggerhanger hospice that cared for both his parents

A London Marathon runner who took to the streets on Sunday to raise funds for the hospice that cared for both his parents has smashed his expected target.

Ally Satchwill, 29, was raising money for Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Ally explained: “The team at Sue Ryder were a fantastic support to both my parents, but also to my brother and I. Even years on since losing my mum and dad, the charity holds a special place in my heart and forever will.

Ally after his London Marathon on Sunday - Photo Ian A Moseley

“Mum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, but after treatment was given the all-clear. Then at the end of 2010 we were told the cancer had returned and just months later was when we had our first interaction with Sue Ryder.

“Mum initially went into Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger for respite care. At the time my dad was also unwell, my brother was away at university, and I was still trying to work – so it was just a lot for us all.

“When mum needed specialist end-of-life care, the Sue Ryder team stepped in again. The hospice literally came to our rescue, it was our saviour and meant that mum could spend her final weeks feeling happier.”

After Ally’s mum died, he and his dad set about helping to raise awareness of Sue Ryder.

Ally with his parents and brother

“Dad was involved in a Sue Ryder Christmas appeal, and we were both ambassadors for the charity’s Starlight Hike event. I used to row a lot when I was younger so when mum died, I went on to complete a 24-hour row for the charity too.

“Then in 2014 dad became very unwell. It was a really difficult time, but again Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice was fantastic, I couldn’t fault them. After being initially being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 and told he only had six months to live, we actually had 13 and a half years with him, so I am thankful for that,” Ally added.

Ally, continued to support Sue Ryder following his dad’s death and in 2016 took on Ride London and rowed the length of the River Thames.

Speaking after the London Marathon he said: “I genuinely have no words to describe the event, there really is nothing quite like it. The number of people on the route was incredible, a genuine wall of noise all the way around!

"A personal highlight for me was my support team who came to watch racing round to various locations. Their cheers and faces reminded me of the reason I was running – and they always made themselves heard too!

"The event was obviously tinged with emotion – at times it reminded me just why I was running, and often when I was in my darkest moments; but it just focused me to keep pushing on! Mum and dad – it was all for you.”

And Ally – who Southill Park Cricket Club called their ‘very own Iron Man’ – isn’t stopping there as he's also signed up to Ride London and the Serpentine Swim later in the year.