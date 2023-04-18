News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

May Day: Sandy schoolgirl to be crowned Queen of May as Ickwell's traditional celebrations return

May Day celebrations in Ickwell can be traced back to 1563

By Lorraine WoodContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

A new May Queen is set to be crowned when Ickwell’s traditional festival returns on May 1.

Sandy schoolgirl Tierney Fox will be receiving the crown at the Ickwell May Day celebrations, which will also include dancing, stalls and sideshows.

Tierney, 12, is a pupil at Sandy Secondary school. She said: "I'm really looking forward to becoming Ickwell May Queen, having taken part in the event every year since I was five."

Tierney Fox will be crowned Queen of May at Ickwell on May 1Tierney Fox will be crowned Queen of May at Ickwell on May 1
Tierney Fox will be crowned Queen of May at Ickwell on May 1
Most Popular

The May Day festival starts at 1.30pm when the procession departs from the Crown pub in Northill. The procession is led by morris dancers from the Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men and tractors and trailers transport the May Queen, her attendants, page boys and flower girls to Ickwell Green.

Upon arrival at Ickwell, Tierney will be crowned as May Queen by outgoing Queen Kiera. She will also be presented with a flowery garland and sceptre by her attendants Freya Hodson and Lily Dawson.

A spectacular display of dancing will follow the crowning ceremony with country dancing and morris dancing by children of the Parish, followed by dancing by the adult 'old scholars' who will weave the ribbons around the maypole.

Visitors who stay to the end of the dancing in the arena can take part and have a dance around the maypole too.

Tierney Fox will be crowned at the May Day celebrations. PIC: Richard FoxTierney Fox will be crowned at the May Day celebrations. PIC: Richard Fox
Tierney Fox will be crowned at the May Day celebrations. PIC: Richard Fox

Across from the dancing arena there will be stalls and sideshows for visitors to enjoy as well as refreshments including homemade cakes in the village hall.

There’s plenty of free parking and a great afternoon out for all the family.

Related topics:TierneyQueen