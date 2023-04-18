A new May Queen is set to be crowned when Ickwell’s traditional festival returns on May 1.

Sandy schoolgirl Tierney Fox will be receiving the crown at the Ickwell May Day celebrations, which will also include dancing, stalls and sideshows.

Tierney, 12, is a pupil at Sandy Secondary school. She said: "I'm really looking forward to becoming Ickwell May Queen, having taken part in the event every year since I was five."

Tierney Fox will be crowned Queen of May at Ickwell on May 1

The May Day festival starts at 1.30pm when the procession departs from the Crown pub in Northill. The procession is led by morris dancers from the Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men and tractors and trailers transport the May Queen, her attendants, page boys and flower girls to Ickwell Green.

Upon arrival at Ickwell, Tierney will be crowned as May Queen by outgoing Queen Kiera. She will also be presented with a flowery garland and sceptre by her attendants Freya Hodson and Lily Dawson.

A spectacular display of dancing will follow the crowning ceremony with country dancing and morris dancing by children of the Parish, followed by dancing by the adult 'old scholars' who will weave the ribbons around the maypole.

Visitors who stay to the end of the dancing in the arena can take part and have a dance around the maypole too.

Tierney Fox will be crowned at the May Day celebrations. PIC: Richard Fox

Across from the dancing arena there will be stalls and sideshows for visitors to enjoy as well as refreshments including homemade cakes in the village hall.

