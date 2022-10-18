Mayor of Sandy and Royal British Legion plant tree to honour reign of Queen Elizabeth II
The Mayor of Sandy and the Royal British Legion were proud to plant a tree in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
During the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, communities and individuals were invited to plant trees and become part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.
Subsequently, on October 11, the Mayor of Sandy and members of the Sandy Branch of the Royal British Legion gathered to witness the planting of their tree at Faynes Corner.
Branch president, Councillor Susan Sutton, said: “I am pleased to represent the Sandy Branch at the planting of this tree which we donate to the people of Sandy in honour of Queen Elizabeth II”.
Mayor, Councillor Martin Pettitt, added: “I am delighted to accept this tree which will be a feature of this public garden for many years to come.”
Roger Sparks, branch chairman, said: “The Sandy and District Branch of the Royal British Legion are proud to provide a lasting memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.
"Originally planned to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, it now stands to also remember her long lasting service to our country.”
The chosen tree, a Prunus Serrula (Tibetan Cherry) has “all year-round interest” and was sourced from Todds Nursery, Southill.
The trunk has shining coppery-brown peeling bark and narrow leaves that turn yellow in autumn, while in spring it has small white flowers.
You can visit the Tibetan Cherry in the Faynes Corner gardens at the junction of Bedford and St Neots Road.
It has also been recorded on the Queen’s Green Canopy website, which lists all trees planted in honour of Her Majesty.