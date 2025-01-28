Medieval discovery in the grounds of Sutton primary school

The uncovered kiln. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

History has come to life at a Sutton primary school after a medieval pottery kiln was found in its grounds.

The well-preserved 15th to 16th century kiln has been unearthed by archaeologists at Sutton VA Primary School.

Kilns of its size and quality are rare finds in the area – and suggest Sutton, Everton and Potton had a more substantial pottery industry than previously believed.

And more than 300kg of pottery has also been found – with some of the items destined to head to the Higgins Museum in Bedford, and hopes that some of the finds will go on display locally.

Schoolchildren get a lesson from archeologists. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Meanwhile, children at the school have been given the opportunity to see archaeology up close and personal.

Now excavation has finished, work will start on dating and cataloguing the finds, while a 3D computer model of the film will be created for future generations.

Pupils at Sutton Primary School, local historians and villagers were given access to the discovery and talks by the archaeologists.

Lucy Chapman, head teacher of Sutton VA Primary School, said: “Pupils and staff have been very excited to follow the archaeologists’ progress and discoveries. This has and will continue to provide a focus on local history studies. It has been wonderful to see the pupils engage in this — for some this has sparked a genuine interest in archaeology.”

While the kiln’s physical remains will be reburied — as part of work to provide the school with a new Multi-Use Games Area to support its transition from a lower school to a primary school last year — the legacy of the archaeological findings will live on.

The excavation was carried out by Albion Archaeology, part of Central Bedfordshire Council. Project Manager David Ingham explained: “It’s standard practice in archaeology that sites like this one are excavated as part of new developments, and the remains are fully documented before the site is redeveloped.

“The real value lies in the fact that we’ve been able to excavate and analyse the kiln in depth to the point that we now have detailed information about its construction, the materials used, and how it fits into the broader history of pottery production in the area. In this case, the kiln’s legacy will live on through the comprehensive analysis we’ve carried out."

He added: "Archaeology is not just about preserving the past — it’s about sharing that history with the public. We aim to make these discoveries accessible to the local community and future generations, so they can see how history shaped where we live today."

Cllr Tracey Wye, Central Bedfordshire Council's executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “The kiln is a remarkable discovery for Sutton and the primary school, and I am really glad the pupils had the chance to get a first-hand look 500 years into the past.” “The development of the site to create an all-weather sport and play area will make all the difference to the school, and as an added bonus it has revealed this treasure lying beneath the soil.”

Ongoing analysis, including studying pottery, charcoal, and soil samples, promises to shed even more light on this unique discovery, ensuring its significance is shared widely with the community.