Meet Milo the wellbeing dog who is helping students at Stratton Upper School

Meet Milo – Stratton Upper School’s newest member of staff.

The wellbeing dog has joined the team at Stratton Upper School to be a friendly face around the school and boost students’ mental health and wellbeing.

The 18-month-old red fox labrador is taken to the Biggleswade school every day by owner Zoe Smith, an assistant principal.

Milo the wellbeing dog with a student

Milo has received special training to fulfil his role – and is already making a difference to the students with his calming temperament helping students who need time out to regulate their emotions.

Zoe said: “He is very popular with students and staff alike. Dogs are a great boost for wellbeing and Milo has settled in very well. He helps students who may be nervous in school to relax and improve their self-confidence. They love being around him.

“We have members of staff who come to see him every day to say hello. One of our technicians even brings him a special treat each day.

“We make sure Milo is kept to specific areas in the school as we know some students aren’t as keen on dogs as others.”

A typical day for Milo involves visiting classrooms where he works with students, with some reading to him. Reading to dogs has been proven to be an effective way for students to express their feelings and help them concentrate on their studies.

Wellbeing dogs such as Milo particularly offer a calming focus for students with autism. He is also present at student attendance meetings where he aids students’ transition back into school life.

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton Upper School, which is part of Meridian Trust, said: “Milo is the perfect friend for our students. There are many positives to having a wellbeing dog in a school environment including to help reduce student stress, improve behaviour, attendance and academic confidence.

“Milo helps to further promote our wellbeing agenda which is an important part of life at Stratton.”

When not in school, Milo loves nothing more than to chase fallen leaves and to chew on bones. He has also made friends with the two cats who live in the family home.