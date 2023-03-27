Estate agent and auctioneer Russell Beard has been sworn in as the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire.

He was installed on Friday (March 24) in a ceremony at his old school Bedford Modern, and succeeds Lady Jane Clifford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russell served as a member of the Old Bedford Modernians Club committee for 25 years, becoming its president in 2013 and was also a governor of the school.

Russell Beard is the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire

At 16, Russell joined local auctioneers, Peacocks, as a trainee and could be seen on the rostrum every Saturday selling eggs and bicycles. In 1983 he transferred to the firm’s estate agency division and within three years he had set up his own estate agency.

He represented Bedfordshire at table-tennis at both junior and senior levels and as a cricketer played for Bedford Modern School 1st X1 as well as Bedford Town and the MCC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire County Cricket Club recognised his long service to the club by electing him president in 2017.

As an auctioneer he has conducted hundreds of local charity fund raising auctions which have also included London Fashion Week, Love Luton Awards Event and some prestigious Lord’s Taverners Dinners.

As Chair of the Gale Family Trust, he presides over a fund that distributes around £400,000 a year to Bedfordshire based groups and charities.

Married to Clare and with son Harry and daughter Charlotte, the family have lived in Bromham for over 20 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement