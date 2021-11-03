Memorial bench unveiled in Sandy town centre to commemorate members of the armed forces

A new memorial bench has been unveiled in Sandy to commemorate the service of members of the armed forces.

Mayor of Sandy councillor Martin Pettitt joined Sandy Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser Cheryl Watkins for the official unveiling on October 28 - the start of Remembrancetide in the Royal British Legion's centenary year.

The bench was funded by the Sandy Royal British Legion, with a supporting grant from the town council.

Sandy Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser Cheryl Watkins and Mayor of Sandy councillor Martin Pettitt

The initiative was organised by Cheryl, with the bench designed to mark the service of armed forces members throughout all conflicts and stand as a permanent testament that the people of Sandy remember their sacrifices.

Cllr Pettitt said: "On behalf of the whole community of Sandy I warmly welcome and thank sincerely the Sandy Branch of the Royal British Legion for the donation of this special bench now installed in our town centre.

"As we enter a period of Remembrance in this the centenary of the RBL it will serve as a lasting memorial to all those who have fought, suffered and made the ultimate sacrifice - We Will Remember Them."