Metal bar found as Biggleswade Community Policing Team carries out weapons sweep

A metal bar was recovered as police carried out weapons sweeps in Shefford and Clifton as part of a dedicated week of action to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team were joined by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Community Safety Team to search for hidden or discarded weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

Nicholas Williams, a safer communities officer who took part in the weapons sweep, said: “We supported Operation Sceptre, as we know the police can’t tackle knife crime alone. We are committed to ensuring that people living in Central Bedfordshire feel safe, and by getting out and about on a weapons sweep like this, we are sending a strong message that we are proactive about tackling important issues like knife crime.”

The team in action last week

Inspector Grant Maxted, from the Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with the Community Safety Team during Operation Sceptre, to conduct weapons sweeps and high visibility patrols across Biggleswade.

“This week of action allows us to really highlight the impact of knife crime on our local communities and be proactive in our response to it. An important element of this is to shine a light on criminal activity that has strong links to knife crime, such as drug dealing and county lines.

“We would continue to encourage local residents to report any concerns they have regarding these types of illegal activity. With the support of the community we are able to intervene at the earliest possible stage and ensure Bedfordshire remains a safe and welcoming county for all.”

County Lines, drug dealing, and associated exploitation are key priorities for the Community Safety Team. The team has commissioned the Solomon Theatre Company to deliver their powerful production of ‘Skin Deep’ to pupils in Year 9,10 and 11 which focusses on knife crime and the associated dangers of grooming, county lines, gang membership and coercive relationships. It has been performed at 11 schools across Central Bedfordshire.

More information about the Community Safety Team is available at www.safercentral.org.