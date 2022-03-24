Metal detecting day at Sandy's Franklin's Farm raises over £700 for animal charity and uncovers historic artefacts

A metal detecting day at Sandy's Franklin's Farm raised £230 for the animal charity RATS (Re-homing Animal Telephone Service).

On Sunday, March 13, enthusiasts visited the land to support the donation drive, and found Roman, Anglo Saxon, Medieval artefacts and more.

The metal detecting community was united in its support for RATS, which is a self-funded rehoming charity based in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

John Franklin, farm owner (left), with Ron Bennett. Photo: Ron Bennett.

Organiser Ron Bennett, from Harlston, Cambridgeshire, said: "It went really, really well. Everybody enjoyed it and it was a really nice day. It was spitting a bit, but it wasn't that bad and we had a lot of stuff come up.

"The found hammered coins - Medieval, Roman coins, Anglo-Saxon coins, rumble bells (they would go on animals to let people know they were there), livery buttons (as a servant you would wear a button with the Lord of the Manor's coat of arms on it), and 17th century musket balls."

He added: "I would like to say a big thank you to the generosity of John Franklin for letting his farm be used to raise money for RATS.

"Thank you to his wife who supplied the food, which was excellent.

Finds from the day. Photo: Ron Bennett.

"Without their generosity, we would never have got the £730."

Ron is so passionate about RATS because he rehomed his dog, Toby, thanks to the charity, and he now volunteers with them, too.

The metal detector lost his previous dog, Buster, last year when his furry companion died aged 17 years due to brain tumour.

Ron said: "He was not just a dog. When Buster passed I made a commitment to him that I would rehome a dog that was in kennels and needed a chance to have a forever home.

Metal detecting at Franklin's Farm. Photo: Ron Bennett.

"I saw my dog Toby, a terrier, on the RATS rehoming page. I phoned and spoke to the kennel manager and asked about Toby.

"She said: 'You know he's got issues?'

"I said, 'Haven’t we all?'"

With patience, Ron was able to build Toby's trust and he is now a confident and happy canine, "a lovely dog".

Buster (left) and Toby. Photos: Ron Bennett.

Since Ron rehomed Toby, he has been volunteering to help out at the charity's kennels.

He added: "RATS is dear to my heart. They are a small charity and they never put an animal down."

Ron runs the East of England Metal Detectors group and little Toby enjoys coming with him on their historical adventures.

Ron said: "It was nice to see people coming together and giving back to the community. It's about getting together and meeting people, and if you find something, it's a bonus."