Mind BLMK are hosting a 5k Festive Fun Run to help raise vitals funds for their charity and spread positive mental health awareness.

Alongside the fun run there will be a Christmas Market, Santa's Grotto, live music, food/drink, a wellbeing area and lots of festive fun!

On Sunday 10th December 2023, Mind BLMK will be hosting their biggest fundraising event to date at Shuttleworth. Mind BLMK are a local mental health and wellbeing charity supporting individuals in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes. This event will help raise vital funds to support these free services in the area.

In Biggleswade, Mind BLMK have several services available;

Mental Elf 5k Festive Fun Run

Mental Elf is a unique event which focuses on bringing people together, not only to fundraise, but to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing. It promotes the benefits of physical activity, connecting with people and doing something to help others. Thank you to Lancashire Mind who created the original concept of Mental Elf.

It’s an inclusive and non-competitive event, accessible and open to all ages and abilities, and of course, Christmas fancy dress is very much encouraged!

Mind BLMK's Mental Elf event will take place at the beautiful Shuttleworth, with an exclusive 5k route around the grounds (which can be walked!). Alongside the 5k fun run there will be a Christmas Market taking place in the beautiful Shuttleworth House.

The 5k Fun Run will take place through the beautiful grounds of Shuttleworth

In the event area, the Alina Orchestra will be bringing a 5 piece brass band and the Polymnia Choir will be singing some lovely carols. Mind BLMK have also teamed up with Safer Central to have a wellbeing area with other local organisations that can provide information of what's on offer in the area.

There will be food and drink available from;

Mind BLMK will also be putting on a Santa's Grotto, each child will receive a gift and 5 minutes with Santa! Tickets available HERE.

Franki's Aperitivo Bar will be serving delicious festive drinks!

Access to the event area to see the live music and wellbeing area is FREE, tickets are only required to take part in the fun run and the Grotto.

Key information

Shuttleworth, Alder Drive, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 9DT

Sunday 10th December

Registration from 10am, warm up 11:15am, 5k starts at 11:30am and the rest of the day will be an opportunity to explore all the activities on offer

Free parking available for the day

What does a ticket include?

The Alina Orchestra will be bringing a 5 piece brass band, and the Polymnia Choir will be singing

A place in the Mental Elf 5k 2023 and victory medal

FREE warm up session with a personal trainer

Mental Elf 2023 goodie bag

Access to the Mind BLMK Paddock with food/drink vendors

Access to Shuttleworth House Christmas Market

FREE access to the Shuttleworth Collection (usually £15.50 Adult Ticket)

FREE access to Swiss Gardens (usually £15.50 Adult Ticket)

Exclusive 10% off “Shuttleworth in Lights” Christmas display

Buy your tickets for the fun run HERE.