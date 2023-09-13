Watch more videos on Shots!

A mum is celebrating after a dramatic five-stone weight loss after just one year of going to a Slimming World group.

Kirbie Knight, 36, says she had a miserable time while on holiday in Turkey last year. She said: “I was not confident, I didn't want to get in the swimming pool. I've got two children as well so I felt like I wasn't joining in with them and not being the best version of myself really.”

The easyJet holiday operations manager vowed to make a change for herself, her family and her children by getting involved with a Slimming World group. Kirbie was no stranger to diets, having first tried Weightwatchers in her teens.

Kirbie before and after her weight loss. Images: Slimming World

After having her two children and falling into snacking habits, she found that the weight piled on as she juggled her job and raising a young family. But now she has swapped her sandwich, crisps and chocolate lunches for pasta salads and leftovers from her wholesome, vegetable-packed dinners.

Kirbie, who lives in Henlow, explained: “It's difficult as you need to be more prepared. I'm very, very lucky that my husband is on board with it. So when I'm on a day shift or a night shift, he makes sure that the dinners are prepared and ready for when I walk in. That helped me massively because if he hadn't been on board, I don't know if I would have maybe stuck to it as well as I have.”

She and her family had a holiday in Portugal this summer and she says she felt “amazing”. Kirbie said: “I would always put my clothes back on to walk to the bar to grab a drink. But, this time I just got up and walked in my bikini. I felt lovely every night, I didn't feel self-conscious. And I even wore a dress to my knee which I never would have done before.”

This weekend marks a year since she joined the group in Luton along with her mum. She added: “I knew I could lose weight but I didn’t think I would lose as much so quickly, it was a complete shock."