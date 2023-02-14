'Misunderstanding' about Central Beds health hub funding as health boss says they are 'still on the table'

There was a “misunderstanding” about funding new health hubs at a recent NHS meeting, a meeting heard.

Before giving an update on primary care in Central Bedfordshire, Nicky Poulain, BLMK ICB’s chief primary care officer, wanted to clarify the plans for health facilities in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

She told Central Bedfordshire Council’s Social Care Health and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee that there was “a bit of misunderstanding” at last month’s Primary Care Commission and Assurance Committee.

Doctor checking blood pressure of a patient, he is measuring pulses with a sphygmomanometer, hands close up

“The take-home message is that the Integrated Care Board managed to find £1.95 million extra funding from very, very tight budgets to support our existing member practices,” she said.

“There was no discussion and decision about health and care hubs, and I think that’s where it got a bit mixed.”

Committee chair, councillor Mark Versallion (Conservative, Health and Reach) said: “So what we have heard today is that in fact, the meeting of the ICB that I and 89 other people attended, including two members of parliament, mayor Dave, leaders of the council, many councillors, Healthwatch, we all were at that meeting, 90 of us, and we heard that health hubs were not being funded.

“However, we’re hearing here today, and we did hear last week in fact, that’s not necessarily the case, they have not been taken off the table by the NHS.

“Central Beds Council continues to have them in the long-term budget.

“So Leighton Buzzard is still in there, Houghton Regis is still in there, Biggleswade is still in there and the West Mid Beds – the Ampthill/Flitwick area

They are all still in the budget, but that’s the Central Beds budget for building the thing.

“We need the NHS to find the revenue to staff it and pay the utility bills.