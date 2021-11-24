Moggerhanger Park gets slice of £2.1million funding for vital repair work

Moggerhanger Park

An historic landmark in Chronicle Country has received a vital cash boost to fund essential repairs.

Moggerhanger Park has been given the money by the Historic Houses Foundation.

The masterpiece of 18th Century architect Sir John Soane, is one of Bedfordshire’s historic gems – but was in dire need of external repair work.

Some of the external damage. PIC: Moggerhanger Park

Now it has received a slice of a £2.1million Heritage Stimulus Fund that the foundation manages for Historic England.

Its grants help support properties in the heritage secto, which have experienced very sharp falls in revenue during the pandemic, directly impacting their ability to maintain, repair and renovate their buildings.

At Moggerhanger Park, the money will help complete crucial ongoing repairs to the exterior of the building including its roof, chimneys and render on its walls.

Moggerhanger Park is one of 13 nationally important properties which can now begin work immediately repairs.

Work will continue over the winter months and is set to provide employment to a wide range of traditional craftsmen and building professionals in addition to other local employment opportunities.

Today, Moggerhanger is recognised as the most complete surviving example of the work of Sir John Soane, designer of the Bank of England, set in stylish grounds and woodlands sculpted by Humphry Repton.

It is run today as an events and weddings venue and the parkland is open to the public daily. House tours have not yet resumed, but Moggerhanger Park is hoping these will return soon.

Ken Ebbage, Clerk to the Trustees said “Over the last 20 years, water ingress has damaged the rendering on the outside of the house, causing it to become detached.

“Not only is this a safety issue for people near the building, but it is also unsightly and limits our ability to use the building for events such as weddings.

“The grant will enable us to repair and protect the rendering from future damage.”

Culture Secretary and MP for Mid Bedfordshire Nadine Dorries said: ”From local churches to ancient buildings and landscapes, the UK’s unique heritage makes our towns, cities and villages stronger, more vibrant and helps bring communities together.