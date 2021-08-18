A Moggerhanger hospice has received a £1,000 donation to support its work providing palliative care and help for people who are living with life-limiting conditions.

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, which supports people through the most difficult times of their lives, has been given the donation by local developer Barratt Homes Northampton from its Community Fund initiative.

Barratt Homes’ donation will help to ensure the Moggerhanger hospice can continue to offer its support to people in communities across Bedfordshire and parts of Cambridgeshire, which includes specialist inpatient care such as pain and symptom management to family and bereavement support for loved ones.

Chanda Chileshe (L), senior sales manager at Barratt Homes Northampton, and Joanne Landucci at the hospice.

Joanne Landucci, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We were overjoyed to receive the donation from Barratt Homes. It helps us to be able to continue to offer our compassionate care and support to local people and their families – and fill someone’s last days with love.

“We remain heavily reliant on the generosity of our supporters who choose to donate or fundraise for us. This donation will help our Sue Ryder Nurses and healthcare teams to be there for patients and families at the most difficult times of their lives.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on our charity’s funding. Over the past year, our fundraising events have been cancelled and our shops had to close several times.

“On behalf of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, I would like to say a huge thank you to Barratt Homes Northampton for their wonderful support.”

Amer Alkhalil, managing director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and the amazing work they are doing.