Further improvements set to come this autumn, council says

A revised timetable means there will be more buses to Bedford and Hitchin.

Central Bedfordshire Council has confirmed changes to bus routes and timetables to help encourage more people to use bus services.

Working with bus operators, the council is introducing a number of bus service enhancements, funded through their Bus Service Improvement Plan in partnership with the Government. The changes include Grant Palmer routes 72 and 74 which will have a revised timetable with additional journeys from Monday to Saturday

The 72 travels between Potton, Sandy and Bedford and the 74 travels from Bedford, through Biggleswade to Hitchin.

The creation of the Bus Service Improvement Plan for Central Bedfordshire followed consultation with residents in 2021 which aimed to better understand what would encourage people to use buses more. The council says the plan was the first step towards an enhanced partnership being made with bus operators.

Central Bedfordshire Council was one of the 31 local transport authorities to be awarded funding out of over 70 local transport authorities who submitted a plan.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “Sustainable transport remains a top priority for our administration. These service enhancements are part of our commitment to make buses a realistic form of transport, especially in rural areas. Hopefully, the additional journeys will encourage more people to use the buses and ensure routes are viable beyond the funding period.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Central Bedfordshire Council with more than £4 million to boost its bus services.

"Supporting the Council with rolling out new services and improved timetables across three key local routes is fantastic for local residents, who will now be able to get to work, attend medical appointments and visit loved ones more easily.”

For more information and to view the detailed timetable and route changes, visit the council’s website.